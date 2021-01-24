Mike Khouw Weighs In On Boeing
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said there has been some good news for Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), but he thinks it is still not out of the woods.
Going into the earnings next week, he would buy call diagonals. He would pick the $210 strike for the longer-dated option, and he would sell the $225 or $230 strike for the shorter-dated call.
