Mike Khouw Weighs In On Boeing

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2021 5:10pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said there has been some good news for Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), but he thinks it is still not out of the woods.

Going into the earnings next week, he would buy call diagonals. He would pick the $210 strike for the longer-dated option, and he would sell the $225 or $230 strike for the shorter-dated call.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

