10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/22/21 $60.00 $85.4K 32.3K 86.3K NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/29/21 $62.00 $60.6K 4.5K 38.9K XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/29/21 $60.00 $33.7K 9.5K 9.0K FLWS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $34.00 $62.3K 3.3K 1.8K LI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/12/21 $36.00 $122.6K 745 1.6K BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/29/21 $270.00 $468.9K 286 1.2K GSX CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $145.00 $32.0K 14 1.2K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/05/21 $11.00 $118.0K 250 1.2K BBBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/29/21 $28.00 $62.6K 609 1.1K CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/05/21 $260.00 $187.5K 17 1.0K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. A trader bought 203 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $85.4K on this trade with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 32375 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 86377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $62.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $60.6K on this trade with a price of $202.0 per contract. There were 4550 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38955 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $33.7K on this trade with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 9515 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9032 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FLWS (NASDAQ:FLWS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 499 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $62.3K on this trade with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 3336 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1824 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI (NASDAQ:LI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on February 12, 2021. A trader bought 502 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $122.6K on this trade with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 745 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 375 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $468.9K on this trade with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 286 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GSX (NYSE:GSX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $32.0K on this trade with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on March 5, 2021. A trader bought 1000 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $118.0K on this trade with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBBY (NASDAQ:BBBY), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 549 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $62.6K on this trade with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 609 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1149 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $187.5K on this trade with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.