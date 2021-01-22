10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/22/21 $137.00 $28.7K 23.3K 110.4K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $240.00 $146.5K 53.6K 64.0K AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/22/21 $93.00 $27.4K 6.4K 21.2K MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/29/21 $87.00 $143.0K 13.6K 11.8K CSCO PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $34.00 $28.9K 2.2K 4.0K SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/22/21 $220.00 $28.9K 3.1K 3.7K BB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $15.00 $45.1K 14.3K 3.3K MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $45.00 $1.4 million 11.0K 2.8K NOK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $7.00 $28.8K 141.4K 2.3K IBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/29/21 $121.00 $25.5K 19 2.2K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. A trader bought 268 contract(s) at a $137.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $28.7K on this trade with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 23393 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110411 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 451 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $146.5K on this trade with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 53698 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64015 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. A trader bought 499 contract(s) at a $93.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $27.4K on this trade with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 6426 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21216 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 2751 contract(s) at a $87.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $143.0K on this trade with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 13604 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11806 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 3622 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $28.9K on this trade with a price of $8.0 per contract. There were 2217 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4067 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. A trader bought 263 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $28.9K on this trade with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 3119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3790 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BB (NYSE:BB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 251 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $45.1K on this trade with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 14393 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3367 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 1692 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $1.4 million on this trade with a price of $859.0 per contract. There were 11064 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2859 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NOK (NYSE:NOK), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 364 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 1000 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $28.8K on this trade with a price of $29.0 per contract. There were 141496 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2326 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM (NYSE:IBM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 231 contract(s) at a $121.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $25.5K on this trade with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 19 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2298 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.