Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In Ford, Viacom and Snap

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian gave some unusual option activity plays.

Najarian sees unusual activity in Ford (NYSE: F) February $12.50 calls, Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAC) March $50 calls and Snap (NYSE: SNAP) January $55 calls.

He will be in the Viacom position for two months and will hold the Snap position until the end of Friday's session.