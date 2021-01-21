7 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLUG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/22/21 $65.00 $35.5K 5.0K 6.1K FCEL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $18.00 $78.5K 9.3K 5.7K DAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/29/21 $40.00 $141.5K 6.6K 3.6K BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/22/21 $207.50 $74.7K 2.0K 3.4K AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $14.50 $38.5K 252 769 UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $25.00 $60.5K 4.0K 332 NSC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $340.00 $251.7K 0 265

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $35.5K on this trade with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 5039 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FCEL (NASDAQ:FCEL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 343 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $78.5K on this trade with a price of $229.0 per contract. There were 9395 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5705 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAL (NYSE:DAL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 1220 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $141.5K on this trade with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 6640 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3617 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $207.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $74.7K on this trade with a price of $249.0 per contract. There were 2076 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 601 contract(s) at a $14.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $38.5K on this trade with a price of $64.0 per contract. There were 252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 769 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 365 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $60.5K on this trade with a price of $242.0 per contract. There were 4015 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 332 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NSC (NYSE:NSC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 729 day(s) on January 20, 2023. A trader bought 265 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $251.7K on this trade with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 265 contract(s) were bought and sold.

