10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $12.00 $32.0K 97.7K 73.6K TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/22/21 $850.00 $320.0K 7.3K 24.9K GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $60.00 $86.7K 21.7K 18.4K QS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/22/21 $50.00 $50.4K 2.1K 8.6K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/22/21 $57.50 $41.4K 3.8K 7.4K GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/29/21 $40.00 $198.1K 3.2K 6.6K LI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $36.00 $98.6K 175 4.9K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/29/21 $22.00 $28.2K 2.4K 4.1K BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/22/21 $260.00 $110.4K 2.5K 3.7K DKNG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/21/21 $75.00 $161.8K 3.1K 2.1K

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $32.0K on this trade with a price of $64.0 per contract. There were 97741 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 73663 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 400 contract(s) at a $850.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $320.0K on this trade with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 7341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24961 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 493 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $86.7K on this trade with a price of $176.0 per contract. There were 21703 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18459 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 1012 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $50.4K on this trade with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 2143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8680 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 445 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $41.4K on this trade with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 3829 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7405 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $198.1K on this trade with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 3292 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6639 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI (NASDAQ:LI), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 244 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $98.6K on this trade with a price of $402.0 per contract. There were 175 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4932 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 974 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $28.2K on this trade with a price of $29.0 per contract. There were 2487 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 287 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $110.4K on this trade with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 2535 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3736 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 120 day(s) on May 21, 2021. A trader bought 675 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $161.8K on this trade with a price of $239.0 per contract. There were 3141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.