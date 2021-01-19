10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/22/21 $260.00 $58.5K 11.0K 25.2K TWTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $40.00 $80.8K 10.4K 5.3K T PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $25.00 $513.0K 31.9K 3.5K AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $5.00 $36.9K 12.8K 3.0K NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/22/21 $510.00 $523.9K 2.0K 2.2K GCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $5.00 $75.0K 11 1.5K GLUU CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $12.00 $30.0K 6.6K 996 PINS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/29/21 $75.00 $38.2K 3.6K 766 ROKU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $415.00 $2.1 million 994 731 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $140.00 $2.1 million 9.2K 514

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 211 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $58.5K on this trade with a price of $276.0 per contract. There were 11072 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 599 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $80.8K on this trade with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 10437 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5357 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T (NYSE:T), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 367 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 3000 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $513.0K on this trade with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 31972 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 150 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 301 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $36.9K on this trade with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 12881 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3066 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 331 contract(s) at a $510.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $523.9K on this trade with a price of $1590.0 per contract. There were 2056 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GCI (NYSE:GCI), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $75.0K on this trade with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1547 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GLUU (NASDAQ:GLUU), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 150 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $30.0K on this trade with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 6669 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 996 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PINS (NYSE:PINS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 294 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $38.2K on this trade with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 3675 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 766 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 400 contract(s) at a $415.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $2.1 million on this trade with a price of $5460.0 per contract. There were 994 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 731 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS (NYSE:DIS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 367 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $2.1 million on this trade with a price of $4260.0 per contract. There were 9230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 514 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.