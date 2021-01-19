10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/22/21 $55.00 $26.3K 11.9K 39.3K GME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/22/21 $40.00 $89.0K 1.3K 15.1K SKX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/22/21 $37.50 $82.0K 33 4.0K UA PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/19/21 $15.00 $285.0K 5.3K 3.0K QS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/22/21 $52.50 $125.0K 81 1.5K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $22.50 $106.8K 13.9K 1.4K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/22/21 $59.50 $83.4K 806 1.4K TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $340.00 $60.1 million 1.8K 1.2K LB PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $43.00 $325.0K 10 1.0K MGNI CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $40.00 $172.0K 134 449

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 201 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $26.3K on this trade with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 11929 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39338 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $89.0K on this trade with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 1303 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15130 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SKX (NYSE:SKX), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 631 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $82.0K on this trade with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 33 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4088 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UA (NYSE:UA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 3000 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $285.0K on this trade with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 5310 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3010 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS (NYSE:QS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $125.0K on this trade with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 81 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1551 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 87 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 436 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $106.8K on this trade with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 13948 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1490 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 235 contract(s) at a $59.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $83.4K on this trade with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 806 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1458 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 1200 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $60.1 million on this trade with a price of $50135.0 per contract. There were 1812 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LB (NYSE:LB), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 1000 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $325.0K on this trade with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MGNI (NASDAQ:MGNI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 241 day(s) on September 17, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $172.0K on this trade with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 134 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 449 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

