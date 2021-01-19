10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/22/21 $130.00 $51.0K 53.8K 49.7K BB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/22/21 $11.00 $28.5K 7.0K 15.3K RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/22/21 $32.00 $28.8K 5.8K 11.0K INSG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $17.50 $34.0K 2.7K 6.0K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $130.00 $143.7K 9.4K 5.5K UMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $12.50 $33.4K 2.4K 5.1K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $100.00 $89.9K 51.7K 3.1K CRNT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $5.00 $63.6K 2.5K 2.9K WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $55.00 $35.7K 5.7K 2.4K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $205.00 $341.2K 10.3K 1.8K

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 769 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $51.0K on this trade with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 53818 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 49708 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BB (NYSE:BB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 204 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $28.5K on this trade with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 7053 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15386 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 466 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $28.8K on this trade with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 5836 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11062 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INSG (NASDAQ:INSG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $34.0K on this trade with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 2758 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6051 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 201 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $143.7K on this trade with a price of $715.0 per contract. There were 9417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5593 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UMC (NYSE:UMC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 803 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $33.4K on this trade with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 2463 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5147 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $89.9K on this trade with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 51700 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3166 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRNT (NASDAQ:CRNT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 296 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $63.6K on this trade with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 2565 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2948 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $35.7K on this trade with a price of $179.0 per contract. There were 5725 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2465 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 975 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $341.2K on this trade with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 10388 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

