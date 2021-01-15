10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BNGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $10.00 $61.9K 5.7K 13.0K TLRY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/22/21 $21.00 $31.4K 1.4K 6.0K LXRX CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/19/21 $7.00 $75.0K 3.6K 3.3K MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $131.00 $159.1K 2.7K 3.3K LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $195.00 $898.3K 1.1K 1.4K SRNE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/22/21 $5.50 $89.2K 1.0K 1.0K BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $62.50 $224.9K 10.2K 820 JNJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/29/21 $162.50 $82.9K 899 752 MRK PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $70.00 $132.0K 4.4K 413 VBIV PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/19/21 $5.00 $103.2K 38 22

• Regarding BNGO (NASDAQ:BNGO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 318 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $61.9K on this trade with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 5706 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TLRY (NASDAQ:TLRY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $31.4K on this trade with a price of $157.0 per contract. There were 1421 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6073 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LXRX (NASDAQ:LXRX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $75.0K on this trade with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 3642 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. A trader bought 759 contract(s) at a $131.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $159.1K on this trade with a price of $209.0 per contract. There were 2785 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3356 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY (NYSE:LLY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 1426 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $898.3K on this trade with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 1171 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1431 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SRNE (NASDAQ:SRNE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 255 contract(s) at a $5.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $89.2K on this trade with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 1019 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1033 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMY (NYSE:BMY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. A trader bought 537 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 99 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $224.9K on this trade with a price of $418.0 per contract. There were 10206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 820 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JNJ (NYSE:JNJ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 272 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $82.9K on this trade with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 899 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 752 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRK (NYSE:MRK), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 371 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 400 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $132.0K on this trade with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 4488 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VBIV (NASDAQ:VBIV), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 35 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 590 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $103.2K on this trade with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 38 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.