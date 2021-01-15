10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $840.00 $107.9K 3.9K 20.7K GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/22/21 $60.00 $34.5K 0 7.3K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $60.00 $195.2K 34.7K 5.5K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $17.50 $66.7K 14.6K 2.2K DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/22/21 $50.00 $46.3K 4.4K 1.3K HAS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $97.50 $30.4K 1.4K 1.0K NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/22/21 $26.50 $30.8K 2.6K 1.0K RIDE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $40.00 $105.6K 1.5K 512 BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $230.00 $176.1K 12.2K 509 CTRN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/21 $55.00 $241.5K 550 501

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. A trader bought 202 contract(s) at a $840.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $107.9K on this trade with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 3980 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20788 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 384 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $34.5K on this trade with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7379 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 331 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $195.2K on this trade with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 34749 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5533 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 467 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $66.7K on this trade with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 14655 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 763 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $46.3K on this trade with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 4474 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1395 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HAS (NASDAQ:HAS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. A trader bought 609 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $30.4K on this trade with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 1455 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1027 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 481 contract(s) at a $26.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $30.8K on this trade with a price of $64.0 per contract. There were 2648 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIDE (NASDAQ:RIDE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 91 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $105.6K on this trade with a price of $212.0 per contract. There were 1515 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $176.1K on this trade with a price of $705.0 per contract. There were 12215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 509 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CTRN (NASDAQ:CTRN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $241.5K on this trade with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 550 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.