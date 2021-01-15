10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/21 $129.00 $98.3K 14.7K 63.9K FUBO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/22/21 $28.00 $29.7K 479 7.0K ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $320.00 $868.5K 111 6.1K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/22/21 $215.00 $62.9K 6.1K 5.7K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $741.8K 31.5K 5.1K AMD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/19/21 $72.50 $97.2K 6.1K 4.4K CREE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/29/21 $140.00 $45.8K 8.2K 1.7K MVIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $6.00 $27.3K 5.9K 1.7K FSLR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/22/21 $100.00 $85.1K 227 1.6K MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $320.00 $679.6K 4.5K 1.2K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. A trader bought 3781 contract(s) at a $129.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $98.3K on this trade with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 14704 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63991 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 350 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $29.7K on this trade with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7013 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH (NASDAQ:ENPH), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 126 day(s) on May 21, 2021. A trader bought 752 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $868.5K on this trade with a price of $1155.0 per contract. There were 111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6182 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 307 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $62.9K on this trade with a price of $203.0 per contract. There were 6123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5765 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 371 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 1686 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $741.8K on this trade with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 31591 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5142 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 63 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 685 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $97.2K on this trade with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 6179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4438 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CREE (NASDAQ:CREE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 479 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $45.8K on this trade with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 8228 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1787 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MVIS (NASDAQ:MVIS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. A trader bought 260 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $27.3K on this trade with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 5913 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1735 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLR (NASDAQ:FSLR), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 448 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $85.1K on this trade with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1621 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA (NYSE:MA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 154 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 236 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $679.6K on this trade with a price of $2880.0 per contract. There were 4506 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.