Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Call Options Activity In Virgin Galactic

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2021 7:53am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) traded more than six times the average daily call options volume on Thursday. Most of that activity was concentrated in options that expire on Friday.

See Also: How To Play ARK Space Exploration ETF Before It Goes Live

The January $33 calls were extremely active as they traded more than 10 times the open interest. Buyers were paying around a dollar for these calls and they are betting the rally is going to continue on Friday. They're risking just over 1% of the current stock price.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media Best of Benzinga

