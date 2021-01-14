Market Overview

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In Intel
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 14, 2021 1:01pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian went over an unusual option activity play.

Najarian sees unusual activity in Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) January $60 calls.

Intel saw a rise in bulls since Wednesday after the company announced CEO Bob Swan will be replaced by Pat Gelsinger. Multiple firms upgraded their ratings and raised their respective price targets.

The news also sent competitors such as Dell (NYSE: DELL) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) lower.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

