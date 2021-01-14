Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In Intel

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian went over an unusual option activity play.

Najarian sees unusual activity in Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) January $60 calls.

Intel saw a rise in bulls since Wednesday after the company announced CEO Bob Swan will be replaced by Pat Gelsinger. Multiple firms upgraded their ratings and raised their respective price targets.

The news also sent competitors such as Dell (NYSE: DELL) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) lower.