9 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $255.00 $84.9K 11.5K 18.9K BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $235.00 $597.6K 3.7K 3.1K T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $28.50 $67.6K 6.5K 3.1K SNAP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/22/21 $52.50 $45.5K 810 2.6K CNK PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $15.00 $60.7K 1.5K 2.0K TWTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/05/21 $47.00 $168.6K 2.4K 1.8K VIAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $55.00 $38.9K 751 997 VOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $16.00 $34.0K 3.8K 851 NTES CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/22/21 $105.00 $97.2K 65 501

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 1573 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $84.9K on this trade with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 11593 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18991 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 332 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $597.6K on this trade with a price of $1800.0 per contract. There were 3763 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T (NYSE:T), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 1461 contract(s) at a $28.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $67.6K on this trade with a price of $46.0 per contract. There were 6598 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 505 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $45.5K on this trade with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 810 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2622 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CNK (NYSE:CNK), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 1350 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $60.7K on this trade with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 1576 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 600 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $168.6K on this trade with a price of $281.0 per contract. There were 2452 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1855 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 328 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $38.9K on this trade with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 751 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 997 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VOD (NASDAQ:VOD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $34.0K on this trade with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 3827 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 851 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NTES (NASDAQ:NTES), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $97.2K on this trade with a price of $322.0 per contract. There were 65 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.