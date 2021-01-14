10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $40.00 $131.5K 27.6K 48.7K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $900.00 $42.0K 22.9K 40.1K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $250.00 $42.3K 46.4K 32.8K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $3165.00 $666.9K 524 3.7K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/22/21 $61.00 $59.4K 2.0K 3.5K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $11.00 $46.3K 414 2.7K BBBY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/22/21 $25.00 $39.6K 1.0K 1.9K GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $55.00 $271.3K 316 1.6K NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $30.00 $56.2K 9.2K 1.4K AEO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/29/21 $23.50 $51.0K 89 728

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 205 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $131.5K on this trade with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 27683 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48710 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $42.0K on this trade with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 22956 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 313 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $42.3K on this trade with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 46468 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32803 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 570 contract(s) at a $3165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $666.9K on this trade with a price of $1170.0 per contract. There were 524 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3714 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $61.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $59.4K on this trade with a price of $297.0 per contract. There were 2060 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 155 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 279 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $46.3K on this trade with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 414 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2741 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBBY (NASDAQ:BBBY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $39.6K on this trade with a price of $198.0 per contract. There were 1055 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1965 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 486 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $271.3K on this trade with a price of $557.0 per contract. There were 316 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1613 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 64 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 259 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $56.2K on this trade with a price of $217.0 per contract. There were 9227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1497 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AEO (NYSE:AEO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 15 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 464 contract(s) at a $23.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $51.0K on this trade with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 89 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 728 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.