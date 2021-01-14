10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $132.00 $29.7K 31.2K 27.6K TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $135.00 $25.4K 2.2K 24.8K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $25.00 $26.8K 16.5K 19.1K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/22/21 $60.00 $57.6K 4.6K 15.1K CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $180.6K 15.1K 10.1K FUBO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $36.00 $78.1K 4.1K 6.7K DDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $29.00 $27.0K 667 4.3K V CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $200.00 $828.0K 18.9K 4.2K NNDM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $20.00 $1.0 million 2.4K 3.4K CLSK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $35.00 $28.3K 1.1K 2.6K

Explanation

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 849 contract(s) at a $132.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $29.7K on this trade with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 31258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27697 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 219 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $25.4K on this trade with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 2238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24801 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $26.8K on this trade with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 16515 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19167 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 305 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $57.6K on this trade with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 4696 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 372 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 650 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $180.6K on this trade with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 15112 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10128 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 1818 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $78.1K on this trade with a price of $43.0 per contract. There were 4165 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6746 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DDD (NYSE:DDD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $27.0K on this trade with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 667 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4335 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 246 day(s) on September 17, 2021. A trader bought 400 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $828.0K on this trade with a price of $2070.0 per contract. There were 18979 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4278 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NNDM (NASDAQ:NNDM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 218 day(s) on August 20, 2021. A trader bought 3150 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $1.0 million on this trade with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 2421 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3492 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 353 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $28.3K on this trade with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 1165 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2629 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.