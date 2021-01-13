Market Overview

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In FuelCell And Freeport-McMoRan
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 13, 2021 1:18pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian gave some unusual option activity plays.

Najarian sees unusual activity in FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) January $19 calls and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) calls.

He plans to hold his position in Freeport-McRoRan for two months.

See Also: Will FuelCell Or Blink Charging Stock Grow More By 2022?

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

