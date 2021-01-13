Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In FuelCell And Freeport-McMoRan
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian gave some unusual option activity plays.
Najarian sees unusual activity in FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) January $19 calls and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) calls.
He plans to hold his position in Freeport-McRoRan for two months.
