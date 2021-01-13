10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/21 $130.00 $55.2K 131.6K 100.6K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $55.00 $93.3K 113.4K 17.0K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $92.00 $31.7K 5.8K 13.6K VECO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $19.00 $33.1K 4.4K 13.2K ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/29/21 $400.00 $260.1K 4.7K 3.8K SWCH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $18.00 $64.3K 216 3.5K ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/29/21 $235.00 $331.4K 3 3.4K NET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/22/21 $85.00 $56.8K 413 3.3K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $200.00 $765.4K 22.8K 3.1K QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $155.00 $66.0K 9.1K 2.4K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 321 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $55.2K on this trade with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 131658 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100681 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 371 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $93.3K on this trade with a price of $251.0 per contract. There were 113426 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17026 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $92.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $31.7K on this trade with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 5874 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13636 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VECO (NASDAQ:VECO), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 552 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $33.1K on this trade with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 4490 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13265 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 215 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $260.1K on this trade with a price of $1210.0 per contract. There were 4719 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3865 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SWCH (NYSE:SWCH), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on May 21, 2021. A trader bought 536 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $64.3K on this trade with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 216 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZS (NASDAQ:ZS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 1300 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $331.4K on this trade with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3447 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NET (NYSE:NET), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 202 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $56.8K on this trade with a price of $284.0 per contract. There were 413 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3320 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $765.4K on this trade with a price of $1526.0 per contract. There were 22878 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $66.0K on this trade with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 9103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2498 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.