10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $40.00 $28.0K 5.4K 52.0K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $900.00 $80.2K 21.6K 20.4K GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $55.00 $28.6K 5.6K 18.7K JMIA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $45.00 $66.6K 8.2K 12.7K PRTY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $5.00 $585.7K 3.7K 6.9K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $60.00 $62.9K 28.9K 6.3K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/22/21 $230.00 $144.7K 5.6K 5.7K XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $53.00 $27.4K 1.5K 4.2K TGT CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/19/21 $185.00 $6.1 million 9.8K 4.2K BBBY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $23.00 $29.9K 4.6K 2.7K

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $28.0K on this trade with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 5452 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52040 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 203 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $80.2K on this trade with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 21667 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20463 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 235 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $28.6K on this trade with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 5693 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18799 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 222 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $66.6K on this trade with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 8236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12760 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PRTY (NYSE:PRTY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 93 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 1959 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $585.7K on this trade with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 3796 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6978 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $62.9K on this trade with a price of $314.0 per contract. There were 28952 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6375 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 201 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $144.7K on this trade with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 5690 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5773 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 341 contract(s) at a $53.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $27.4K on this trade with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 1571 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4266 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT (NYSE:TGT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 4109 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $6.1 million on this trade with a price of $1495.0 per contract. There were 9822 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBBY (NASDAQ:BBBY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 318 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $29.9K on this trade with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 4669 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2746 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.