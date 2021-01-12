Market Overview

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Momo And Axalta
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 12, 2021 1:10pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian gave some unusual option activity plays.

Najarian sees unusual activity in Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) January 15 $14.40 calls and Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ: AXTA) February $31 calls.

He will ride his position in Momo for most of the week and noted he will be very disciplined about taking profits. As for his position in Axalta, he will hold it for three to four weeks.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

