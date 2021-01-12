Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Momo And Axalta

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian gave some unusual option activity plays.

Najarian sees unusual activity in Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) January 15 $14.40 calls and Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ: AXTA) February $31 calls.

He will ride his position in Momo for most of the week and noted he will be very disciplined about taking profits. As for his position in Axalta, he will hold it for three to four weeks.