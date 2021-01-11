10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $130.00 $135.8K 124.5K 52.5K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $550.00 $272.1K 26.3K 29.6K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $98.00 $97.8K 3.4K 21.6K MARA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $23.00 $91.8K 2.3K 4.3K FEYE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $23.00 $29.5K 6.0K 4.0K SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $215.00 $39.6K 879 1.3K COHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $185.00 $51.5K 5 660 MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $77.50 $817.1K 341 601 MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/22/21 $227.50 $27.3K 2.5K 577 DDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $20.00 $55.5K 1.7K 575

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 626 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $135.8K on this trade with a price of $217.0 per contract. There were 124502 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52515 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 252 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $272.1K on this trade with a price of $1080.0 per contract. There were 26335 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29604 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 339 contract(s) at a $98.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $97.8K on this trade with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 3419 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21621 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $91.8K on this trade with a price of $306.0 per contract. There were 2369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4385 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FEYE (NASDAQ:FEYE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 394 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $29.5K on this trade with a price of $74.0 per contract. There were 6080 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4011 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $39.6K on this trade with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 879 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1335 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COHR (NASDAQ:COHR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 295 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $51.5K on this trade with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 660 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 375 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 600 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $817.1K on this trade with a price of $1362.0 per contract. There were 341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 601 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 321 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $27.3K on this trade with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 2527 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 577 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DDD (NYSE:DDD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 253 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $55.5K on this trade with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 1762 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 575 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

