Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In MGM Resorts And Vale
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian gave some new unusual option activity plays.
Najarian sees unusual activity in MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) January $31 calls and Vale (NYSE: VALE) February $19 calls.
He will hold the MGM Resorts position for three weeks and the Vale position for a month.
