Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In MGM Resorts And Vale
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 08, 2021 12:55pm   Comments
Share:
Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In MGM Resorts And Vale

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian gave some new unusual option activity plays.

Najarian sees unusual activity in MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) January $31 calls and Vale (NYSE: VALE) February $19 calls.

He will hold the MGM Resorts position for three weeks and the Vale position for a month.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MGM + VALE)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
9 Materials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Betting On BETZ As New Year Rapidly Brings Sports Betting Consolidation Rumors
Ladbrokes Owner Entain Says MGM $11B Takeover Bid 'Significantly Undervalues Company'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com