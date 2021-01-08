9 Materials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Materials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $25.00 $32.3K 256 16.0K PAAS CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/19/21 $40.00 $25.1K 8.5K 6.9K CTVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $20.00 $456.0K 0 2.0K MT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $118.7K 992 1.2K AG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $13.00 $92.5K 55.4K 1.1K GOLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $52.9K 29.0K 666 CDE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $60.8K 22.7K 616 X CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/22/21 $20.50 $47.2K 608 487 VALE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $43.0K 2.9K 246

Explanation

• Regarding AU (NYSE:AU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 292 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $32.3K on this trade with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 256 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16078 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PAAS (NASDAQ:PAAS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 221 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $25.1K on this trade with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 8558 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6929 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CTVA (NYSE:CTVA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 161 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $456.0K on this trade with a price of $2280.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2075 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MT (NYSE:MT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 378 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $118.7K on this trade with a price of $236.0 per contract. There were 992 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1255 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AG (NYSE:AG), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 98 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $92.5K on this trade with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 55438 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1182 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOLD (NYSE:GOLD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 378 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 276 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $52.9K on this trade with a price of $192.0 per contract. There were 29091 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 666 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CDE (NYSE:CDE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 378 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $60.8K on this trade with a price of $304.0 per contract. There were 22774 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 616 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding X (NYSE:X), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on January 22, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $20.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $47.2K on this trade with a price of $236.0 per contract. There were 608 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 487 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VALE (NYSE:VALE), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 742 day(s) on January 20, 2023. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $43.0K on this trade with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 2922 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 246 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

