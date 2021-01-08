10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $1000.00 $488.4K 15.2K 46.1K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/08/21 $58.50 $26.4K 1.7K 21.1K BABA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/21 $235.00 $162.1K 11.6K 10.2K LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/29/21 $45.00 $137.9K 17.9K 6.5K XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $52.00 $167.3K 713 6.2K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $50.00 $254.4K 14.6K 2.8K PENN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $100.00 $53.4K 5.7K 1.9K GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $89.0K 27.3K 1.8K MGM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $30.00 $41.4K 11.8K 696 JMIA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $35.00 $74.0K 3.8K 642

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 440 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $488.4K on this trade with a price of $1110.0 per contract. There were 15294 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46115 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. A trader bought 310 contract(s) at a $58.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $26.4K on this trade with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 1714 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21183 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 204 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $162.1K on this trade with a price of $795.0 per contract. There were 11601 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10218 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI (NASDAQ:LI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 1771 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 58 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $137.9K on this trade with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 17925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6520 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 1880 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $167.3K on this trade with a price of $89.0 per contract. There were 713 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6258 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 435 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $254.4K on this trade with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 14636 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2806 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 277 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $53.4K on this trade with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 5798 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1914 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 378 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $89.0K on this trade with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 27398 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1816 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MGM (NYSE:MGM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 228 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $41.4K on this trade with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 11819 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 696 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $74.0K on this trade with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 3896 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 642 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.