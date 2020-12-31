Market Overview

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In JETS, VNO, Capri

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2020 4:43pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said US Global Jets ETF (NYSE: JETS) has outperformed major indexes since the authorization of coronavirus vaccines. He sees some signs this outperformance is going to continue, as there was a large purchase of the March $27 calls on Thursday. Around 4,000 contracts were traded for an average price of 60 cents. Najarian followed the trade and he is going to hold the position for two months.

The January $40 calls were active in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO). Najarian likes the stock and he jumped in the trade. He is going to be in the position for two to three weeks.

Traders have also been active in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI). Around 5,000 contracts of the February $42.50 calls were traded for around $4 in the first half of the trading session. Najarian bought calls in the name and he is planning to hold them for 30 to 40 days.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

