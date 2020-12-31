9 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $105.00 $175.0K 10.9K 8.0K TWTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $55.00 $176.5K 21.6K 2.8K VIAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $37.00 $175.0K 351 2.0K T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $29.00 $47.1K 4.7K 1.2K ANGI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $15.00 $67.7K 4.2K 990 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $175.00 $172.0K 13.0K 782 DOYU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $12.50 $48.4K 3.1K 528 HUYA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $20.00 $29.2K 7.5K 399 Z PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $120.00 $35.0K 451 222

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BILI (NASDAQ:BILI), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 2500 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $175.0K on this trade with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 10928 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8039 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 330 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $176.5K on this trade with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 21673 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2841 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 106 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $175.0K on this trade with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2088 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding T (NYSE:T), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 197 day(s) on July 16, 2021. A trader bought 330 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $47.1K on this trade with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 4745 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ANGI (NASDAQ:ANGI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 966 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $67.7K on this trade with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 4229 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 990 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS (NYSE:DIS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $172.0K on this trade with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 13091 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 782 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOYU (NASDAQ:DOYU), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 262 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $48.4K on this trade with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 3170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 528 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HUYA (NYSE:HUYA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 207 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $29.2K on this trade with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 7546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 399 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding Z (NASDAQ:Z), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $35.0K on this trade with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 222 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.