10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/20 $715.00 $86.8K 1.9K 45.5K QS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $25.00 $3.0 million 3 5.5K BABA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/31/20 $230.00 $41.0K 4.8K 4.4K LI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $36.00 $106.5K 557 3.6K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $60.00 $42.0K 14.9K 1.4K XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $45.00 $166.3K 3.8K 1.3K NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $40.00 $1.0 million 7.0K 1.1K RIDE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/08/21 $20.00 $26.7K 123 1.0K BLNK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $51.5K 448 1.0K TACO CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $10.00 $30.0K 788 747

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $715.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $86.8K on this trade with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 1942 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45508 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $3.0 million on this trade with a price of $6075.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. A trader bought 206 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $41.0K on this trade with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 4883 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4408 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI (NASDAQ:LI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 1500 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $106.5K on this trade with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 557 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3614 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $42.0K on this trade with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 14923 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1472 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 282 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $166.3K on this trade with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 3869 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1347 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 881 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $1.0 million on this trade with a price of $1225.0 per contract. There were 7084 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1185 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIDE (NASDAQ:RIDE), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on January 8, 2021. A trader bought 270 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $26.7K on this trade with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BLNK (NASDAQ:BLNK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 386 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 229 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $51.5K on this trade with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 448 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TACO (NASDAQ:TACO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 600 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $30.0K on this trade with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 788 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 747 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

