10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/20 $133.00 $32.8K 15.2K 45.7K ERIC PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $11.00 $97.2K 159 8.0K RIOT PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/31/20 $18.00 $42.0K 1.7K 6.9K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/20 $90.00 $26.4K 7.1K 5.5K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $76.00 $394.1K 309 3.1K ORCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $57.50 $47.4K 4.9K 2.4K WDC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $60.00 $85.0K 14.9K 2.2K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $60.00 $588.0K 17.4K 2.1K TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $110.00 $65.6K 20.5K 1.5K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $10.00 $38.2K 8.3K 1.5K

Explanation

These itemized elaboration has been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. A trader bought 1641 contract(s) at a $133.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $32.8K on this trade with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 15231 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ERIC (NASDAQ:ERIC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 3472 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $97.2K on this trade with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. A trader bought 495 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $42.0K on this trade with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 1781 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6905 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $26.4K on this trade with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 7148 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5536 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 1332 contract(s) at a $76.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $394.1K on this trade with a price of $296.0 per contract. There were 309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3193 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 169 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 251 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $47.4K on this trade with a price of $192.0 per contract. There were 4905 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2439 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 1000 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $85.0K on this trade with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 14904 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 386 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 2000 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $588.0K on this trade with a price of $294.0 per contract. There were 17494 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2164 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 205 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $65.6K on this trade with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 20597 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1578 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 220 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $38.2K on this trade with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 8380 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1534 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.