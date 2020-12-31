Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Fubotv

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2020 10:28am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said Fubotv Inc (NYSE: FUBO) traded more than three times its average daily options volume and more than four times its average daily put options volume on Wednesday.

During the session, Khouw noticed a lot of activity in the January $40 calls. Nearly 10,000 contracts were traded for $3.67 on average. Khouw thinks these people are either hedging their shorts or speculating on a potential short-squeeze.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

