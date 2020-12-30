10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/20 $135.00 $25.8K 32.7K 85.1K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $116.00 $484.2K 601 13.2K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $52.50 $1.7 million 9.5K 10.1K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $220.00 $264.6K 23.4K 5.2K NNDM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $7.50 $440.0K 14.2K 5.0K ZM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/31/20 $360.00 $53.3K 4.1K 4.8K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/08/21 $92.00 $43.8K 3.4K 4.4K FUBO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $55.00 $50.8K 7.3K 3.6K DBX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/08/21 $23.00 $25.3K 186 2.0K V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $220.00 $275.2K 1.5K 2.0K

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 251 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $25.8K on this trade with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 32766 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 85156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 2736 contract(s) at a $116.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $484.2K on this trade with a price of $177.0 per contract. There were 601 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 79 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 10000 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $1.7 million on this trade with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 9583 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10168 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 79 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 202 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $264.6K on this trade with a price of $1310.0 per contract. There were 23424 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NNDM (NASDAQ:NNDM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 2000 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $440.0K on this trade with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 14262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5085 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 382 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $53.3K on this trade with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 4140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4877 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on January 8, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $92.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $43.8K on this trade with a price of $219.0 per contract. There were 3492 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4404 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 427 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $50.8K on this trade with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 7398 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3625 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DBX (NASDAQ:DBX), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on January 8, 2021. A trader bought 351 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $25.3K on this trade with a price of $72.0 per contract. There were 186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2075 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 311 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $275.2K on this trade with a price of $885.0 per contract. There were 1538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2053 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.