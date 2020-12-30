10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/20 $700.00 $75.2K 31.4K 55.9K M CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/08/21 $12.50 $38.8K 831 30.2K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/20 $237.50 $56.4K 5.2K 15.3K PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/31/20 $180.00 $30.0K 2.7K 7.8K BLNK PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/31/20 $45.00 $71.7K 1.1K 4.6K GRWG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/08/21 $45.00 $210.0K 450 4.2K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $47.00 $115.9K 7.3K 3.8K NCLH CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $35.00 $301.1K 14.9K 2.8K CWH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $23.09 $94.0K 2.4K 1.3K QS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/31/20 $102.00 $31.7K 321 1.3K

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 317 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $75.2K on this trade with a price of $236.0 per contract. There were 31410 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55957 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M (NYSE:M), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on January 8, 2021. A trader bought 1002 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $38.8K on this trade with a price of $38.0 per contract. There were 831 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30226 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $237.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $56.4K on this trade with a price of $282.0 per contract. There were 5286 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15313 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $30.0K on this trade with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 2717 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7827 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BLNK (NASDAQ:BLNK), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 495 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $71.7K on this trade with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 1187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4648 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GRWG (NASDAQ:GRWG), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on January 8, 2021. A trader bought 3500 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $210.0K on this trade with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 450 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 252 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $115.9K on this trade with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 7377 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3853 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 79 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 2552 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $301.1K on this trade with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 14912 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2824 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CWH (NYSE:CWH), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $23.09 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $94.0K on this trade with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 2495 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1354 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS (NYSE:QS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $102.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $31.7K on this trade with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 321 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1311 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.