Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Alibaba, Pitney Bowes

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high short-term activity in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA). Traders were buying the December $235 calls and he decided to join the trade.

Options trading in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) was also active, as around 10,000 contracts of the February $5 calls were traded for 85 cents. Najarian followed the trade and he is planning to hold it until at least the first week of February.