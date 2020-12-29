Market Overview

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Alibaba, Pitney Bowes

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2020 4:56pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high short-term activity in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA). Traders were buying the December $235 calls and he decided to join the trade.

Options trading in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) was also active, as around 10,000 contracts of the February $5 calls were traded for 85 cents. Najarian followed the trade and he is planning to hold it until at least the first week of February.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Small Cap Markets Media

