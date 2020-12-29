9 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/31/20 $220.00 $60.8K 7.3K 31.3K PBI CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $5.00 $29.6K 25 19.4K FCEL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $175.6K 1.2K 846 UAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $681.0K 1.8K 604 UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $45.00 $56.1K 10.2K 551 GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $10.00 $43.9K 1.9K 528 CAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $38.00 $47.7K 1.6K 330 AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $18.00 $81.0K 13.4K 317 PLUG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $24.00 $201.0K 1.2K 205

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 400 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $60.8K on this trade with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 7320 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31346 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PBI (NYSE:PBI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $29.6K on this trade with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19460 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FCEL (NASDAQ:FCEL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 388 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 456 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $175.6K on this trade with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 1235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 846 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 388 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 600 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $681.0K on this trade with a price of $1135.0 per contract. There were 1870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 604 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 80 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 297 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $56.1K on this trade with a price of $189.0 per contract. There were 10287 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 551 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GE (NYSE:GE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 382 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $43.9K on this trade with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 1952 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 528 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAR (NASDAQ:CAR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 273 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $47.7K on this trade with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 1669 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 330 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 388 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $81.0K on this trade with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 13456 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 317 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $201.0K on this trade with a price of $1005.0 per contract. There were 1291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.