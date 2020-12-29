10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/20 $137.00 $29.8K 37.7K 93.3K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/20 $48.00 $52.0K 4.4K 13.6K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $230.00 $85.1K 46.0K 9.6K SABR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $12.50 $200.0K 32.2K 5.6K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/29/21 $100.00 $110.0K 1.0K 5.3K HPQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $25.00 $290.0K 264 2.0K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $14.00 $25.0K 6.7K 1.9K V PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $170.00 $570.0K 507 1.0K FUBO PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/31/20 $38.00 $62.0K 1.4K 879 MVIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $19.00 $92.0K 228 812

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 271 contract(s) at a $137.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $29.8K on this trade with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 37735 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 93391 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 293 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $52.0K on this trade with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 4451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13621 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 320 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $85.1K on this trade with a price of $266.0 per contract. There were 46086 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9613 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SABR (NASDAQ:SABR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 5000 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $200.0K on this trade with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 32219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5674 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $110.0K on this trade with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 1007 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5319 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HPQ (NYSE:HPQ), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 108 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 2000 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $290.0K on this trade with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2033 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $25.0K on this trade with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 6721 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1924 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 262 day(s) on September 17, 2021. A trader bought 1000 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $570.0K on this trade with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 507 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $62.0K on this trade with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 1423 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 879 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MVIS (NASDAQ:MVIS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 143 day(s) on May 21, 2021. A trader bought 800 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $92.0K on this trade with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 228 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 812 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.