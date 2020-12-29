10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/20 $45.00 $89.2K 12.2K 33.3K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/20 $240.00 $29.1K 7.6K 32.8K LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/20 $28.50 $38.9K 1.1K 16.6K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/20 $660.00 $192.0K 5.4K 13.1K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $55.00 $116.4K 48.5K 5.3K BLNK PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $20.00 $44.8K 907 4.3K HOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $35.00 $123.9K 684 1.7K GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/31/20 $21.00 $34.4K 2.4K 1.6K PLAY CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/31/20 $30.00 $29.4K 2.0K 1.3K PTON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $100.00 $84.7K 3.0K 1.2K

Explanation

These itemized elaboration has been created using the accompanying table.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 939 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $89.2K on this trade with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 12280 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33313 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 243 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $29.1K on this trade with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 7609 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32892 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI (NASDAQ:LI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 555 contract(s) at a $28.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 90 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $38.9K on this trade with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 1145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16643 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $660.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $192.0K on this trade with a price of $970.0 per contract. There were 5477 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13141 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 1500 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 101 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $116.4K on this trade with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 48539 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5306 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BLNK (NASDAQ:BLNK), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 204 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $44.8K on this trade with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 907 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4346 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOG (NYSE:HOG), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 1770 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $123.9K on this trade with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1771 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $34.4K on this trade with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 2482 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1614 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLAY (NASDAQ:PLAY), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 1178 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $29.4K on this trade with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 2068 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1379 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 278 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $84.7K on this trade with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 3010 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.