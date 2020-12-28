Market Overview

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Walt Disney

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2020 5:04pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) on Monday.

He said 18,000 contracts of the December 31, $180 strike calls were bought during the session. Traders paid 70 cents for them in the beginning, but as the trading continued the option price reached $1.50.

The December $177.50 calls were also active in Disney as around 18,000 contracts were traded. The trade is very short term, but Najarian had to jump in.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete Najarian

