Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Walt Disney

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) on Monday.

He said 18,000 contracts of the December 31, $180 strike calls were bought during the session. Traders paid 70 cents for them in the beginning, but as the trading continued the option price reached $1.50.

The December $177.50 calls were also active in Disney as around 18,000 contracts were traded. The trade is very short term, but Najarian had to jump in.