10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/20 $135.00 $95.1K 51.1K 125.7K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $100.00 $40.1K 46.4K 5.4K FUBO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $40.00 $156.5K 9.4K 2.9K VECO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $17.00 $27.3K 3.1K 2.0K BB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $26.0K 18.9K 1.6K DBX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $30.00 $29.6K 13.7K 1.2K DOCU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $240.00 $4.5 million 565 1.0K CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/31/20 $43.00 $189.7K 1.8K 977 SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $250.00 $70.7K 5.1K 818 GLW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $40.00 $32.8K 3.1K 684

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 454 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $95.1K on this trade with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 51104 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125795 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 340 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $40.1K on this trade with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 46478 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5491 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 336 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $156.5K on this trade with a price of $466.0 per contract. There were 9412 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2904 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VECO (NASDAQ:VECO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 365 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $27.3K on this trade with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 3119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2093 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BB (NYSE:BB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 389 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $26.0K on this trade with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 18936 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1619 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DBX (NASDAQ:DBX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 109 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 313 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $29.6K on this trade with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 13704 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCU (NASDAQ:DOCU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 389 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 1000 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $4.5 million on this trade with a price of $4550.0 per contract. There were 565 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1014 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 963 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $189.7K on this trade with a price of $197.0 per contract. There were 1810 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 977 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 205 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $70.7K on this trade with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 5101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 818 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GLW (NYSE:GLW), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 507 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $32.8K on this trade with a price of $64.0 per contract. There were 3157 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 684 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.