10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/31/20 $3300.00 $1.3 million 4.0K 25.4K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/20 $650.00 $115.3K 4.3K 18.3K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/20 $220.00 $224.5K 6.2K 14.6K LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/08/21 $31.00 $60.0K 328 13.9K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $55.00 $136.0K 45.2K 5.3K LEVI CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $20.00 $60.8K 4.6K 3.3K GSX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $40.00 $52.0K 15.0K 2.4K KNDI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $11.00 $166.5K 600 1.6K CHGG CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/19/21 $100.00 $108.6K 215 1.5K M CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $12.00 $52.0K 3.1K 1.4K

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 511 contract(s) at a $3300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $1.3 million on this trade with a price of $2700.0 per contract. There were 4065 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25430 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 206 contract(s) at a $650.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $115.3K on this trade with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 4335 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18380 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 365 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $224.5K on this trade with a price of $615.0 per contract. There were 6248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14627 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI (NASDAQ:LI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on January 8, 2021. A trader bought 690 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $60.0K on this trade with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 328 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13991 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 895 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $136.0K on this trade with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 45239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5396 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LEVI (NYSE:LEVI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 109 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 259 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $60.8K on this trade with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 4610 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3382 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GSX (NYSE:GSX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $52.0K on this trade with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 15019 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2487 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KNDI (NASDAQ:KNDI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 172 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 1664 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $166.5K on this trade with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1667 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHGG (NYSE:CHGG), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 205 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $108.6K on this trade with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1563 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M (NYSE:M), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 144 day(s) on May 21, 2021. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $52.0K on this trade with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 3181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1476 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.