Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity in GameStop And FuelCell
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 23, 2020 1:01pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian gave some unusual option activity plays.

Najarian sees unusual activity in GameStop (NYSE: GME) February $22 calls and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) January $13 calls.

He will be in the GameStop position for 30 to 60 days and the FuelCell position for roughly the next 20 days.

