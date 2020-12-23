Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity in GameStop And FuelCell
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian gave some unusual option activity plays.
Najarian sees unusual activity in GameStop (NYSE: GME) February $22 calls and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) January $13 calls.
He will be in the GameStop position for 30 to 60 days and the FuelCell position for roughly the next 20 days.
