10 Energy Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $20.00 $489.2K 9.3K 5.6K SWN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $3.50 $34.9K 11.6K 4.6K EQT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $11.00 $36.0K 12.9K 2.7K CLNE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $170.0K 8.5K 2.1K XEC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $40.00 $206.2K 3.0K 1.2K OXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $20.00 $28.6K 5.2K 1.1K AR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $5.00 $27.8K 9.1K 517 GPRE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $48.0K 9.5K 500 SLB PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $17.50 $57.4K 2 471 VLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $50.00 $128.0K 460 339

• Regarding CCJ (NYSE:CCJ), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 205 day(s) on July 16, 2021. A trader bought 5623 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $489.2K on this trade with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 9384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5695 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SWN (NYSE:SWN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 817 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $34.9K on this trade with a price of $43.0 per contract. There were 11676 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4625 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EQT (NYSE:EQT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 2387 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $36.0K on this trade with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 12923 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2749 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLNE (NASDAQ:CLNE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 394 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $170.0K on this trade with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 8533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XEC (NYSE:XEC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 1250 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $206.2K on this trade with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 3050 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OXY (NYSE:OXY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $28.6K on this trade with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 5225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1194 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AR (NYSE:AR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 265 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $27.8K on this trade with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 9159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 517 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GPRE (NASDAQ:GPRE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 394 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $48.0K on this trade with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 9518 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SLB (NYSE:SLB), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 240 day(s) on August 20, 2021. A trader bought 391 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $57.4K on this trade with a price of $147.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 471 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VLO (NYSE:VLO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 177 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 235 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $128.0K on this trade with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 460 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.