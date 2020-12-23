10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/24/20 $132.00 $41.3K 23.9K 65.8K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $55.00 $50.0K 14.4K 22.0K CSIQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $60.00 $34.0K 1.0K 7.0K MVIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $10.00 $73.2K 3.2K 2.5K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/24/20 $525.00 $54.2K 2.2K 2.3K RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/20 $17.00 $49.4K 622 1.2K QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/31/20 $155.00 $26.5K 735 1.0K V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $250.00 $25.2K 5.1K 1.0K FEYE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $22.00 $27.6K 1.4K 1.0K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/20 $91.00 $31.6K 1.3K 839

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 24, 2020. A trader bought 590 contract(s) at a $132.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $41.3K on this trade with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 23964 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65813 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 1000 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $50.0K on this trade with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 14448 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22018 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSIQ (NASDAQ:CSIQ), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $34.0K on this trade with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 1032 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7014 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MVIS (NASDAQ:MVIS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 400 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $73.2K on this trade with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 3211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2581 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 24, 2020. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $525.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $54.2K on this trade with a price of $217.0 per contract. There were 2256 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2394 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 617 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $49.4K on this trade with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 622 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1296 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $26.5K on this trade with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 735 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1070 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 86 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 280 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $25.2K on this trade with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 5119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1063 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FEYE (NASDAQ:FEYE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $27.6K on this trade with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 1493 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1049 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $91.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $31.6K on this trade with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 1346 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 839 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.