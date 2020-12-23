10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/24/20 $17.00 $34.3K 2.6K 5.4K GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $33.00 $1.4 million 7.4K 5.0K DKS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $60.00 $3.8 million 2.2K 5.0K MGA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $80.00 $112.4K 142 3.3K GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/24/20 $19.00 $65.6K 5.4K 3.2K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/08/21 $52.00 $86.0K 378 3.1K LB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $40.00 $483.0K 6.3K 3.1K M CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/31/20 $10.50 $29.5K 1.9K 2.3K MGNI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $30.00 $81.0K 217 1.6K AAP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $125.00 $1.3 million 31 1.5K

• For FSR (NYSE:FSR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 24, 2020. A trader bought 507 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $34.3K on this trade with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 2692 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5465 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 394 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 5000 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $1.4 million on this trade with a price of $299.0 per contract. There were 7455 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKS (NYSE:DKS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 394 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 5000 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $3.8 million on this trade with a price of $765.0 per contract. There were 2245 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MGA (NYSE:MGA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 505 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 56 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $112.4K on this trade with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3373 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 24, 2020. A trader bought 257 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $65.6K on this trade with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 5454 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3269 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on January 8, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $86.0K on this trade with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 378 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LB (NYSE:LB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 3000 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $483.0K on this trade with a price of $161.0 per contract. There were 6329 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3119 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M (NYSE:M), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $10.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $29.5K on this trade with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 1980 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MGNI (NASDAQ:MGNI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $81.0K on this trade with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 217 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1621 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAP (NYSE:AAP), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 394 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 1500 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $1.3 million on this trade with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 31 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.