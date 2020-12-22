Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In General Electric And Canadian Solar
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian gave some unusual option activity plays.
Najarian sees unusual activity in General Electric (NYSE: GE) January $11.50 calls and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) January $55 calls.
He has a position in both of these plays and intends on holding both for three weeks.
