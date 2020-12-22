Market Overview

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In General Electric And Canadian Solar
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 22, 2020 1:02pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian gave some unusual option activity plays.

Najarian sees unusual activity in General Electric (NYSE: GE) January $11.50 calls and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) January $55 calls.

He has a position in both of these plays and intends on holding both for three weeks.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

