Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Exxon Mobil

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2020 8:30am   Comments
Mike Khouw spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about unusual options activity in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM). Calls outpaced puts in the name by about 5 to 1 on Monday and the most active options were the January 2020, $52.50 strike calls.

Over 13,000 contracts of the January 2020, $52.50 calls were traded for about $2.66, which sets the breakeven for the trade at $55.16 or around 31% above the current stock price. Khouw also said the options market is still forecasting a dividend cut as a significant possibility going into the new year.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media Best of Benzinga

