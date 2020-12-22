Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Exxon Mobil

Mike Khouw spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about unusual options activity in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM). Calls outpaced puts in the name by about 5 to 1 on Monday and the most active options were the January 2020, $52.50 strike calls.

Over 13,000 contracts of the January 2020, $52.50 calls were traded for about $2.66, which sets the breakeven for the trade at $55.16 or around 31% above the current stock price. Khouw also said the options market is still forecasting a dividend cut as a significant possibility going into the new year.