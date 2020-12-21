10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BHC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $21.00 $210.8K 6.6K 2.0K IRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $15.00 $49.5K 3.2K 1.6K BCRX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $9.00 $77.6K 3.9K 1.5K INO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $13.00 $35.8K 5.9K 1.4K AMRN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $5.00 $183.8K 136 1.1K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $37.00 $67.9K 5.1K 963 BMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $70.00 $33.3K 3.7K 936 BLUE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $50.00 $48.6K 967 632 AGIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $50.00 $111.3K 20 517 GBT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $50.00 $34.8K 2.1K 504

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BHC (NYSE:BHC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 1700 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $210.8K on this trade with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 6662 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2004 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IRWD (NASDAQ:IRWD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 1650 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $49.5K on this trade with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 3260 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1669 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BCRX (NASDAQ:BCRX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 912 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $77.6K on this trade with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 3919 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1529 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INO (NASDAQ:INO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 854 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $35.8K on this trade with a price of $42.0 per contract. There were 5988 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1461 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMRN (NASDAQ:AMRN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 760 day(s) on January 20, 2023. A trader bought 1100 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $183.8K on this trade with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 88 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 283 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $67.9K on this trade with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 5143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 963 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMY (NYSE:BMY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 642 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $33.3K on this trade with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 3731 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 936 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BLUE (NASDAQ:BLUE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 360 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $48.6K on this trade with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 967 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 632 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AGIO (NASDAQ:AGIO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 151 day(s) on May 21, 2021. A trader bought 293 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $111.3K on this trade with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 517 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GBT (NASDAQ:GBT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 290 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $34.8K on this trade with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 2163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 504 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.