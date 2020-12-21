10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VUZI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $7.50 $38.9K 9.2K 9.3K MGNI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $25.00 $52.0K 9.4K 4.4K CHWY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $105.00 $130.4K 68 3.8K NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/24/20 $140.00 $100.4K 4.7K 3.7K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/24/20 $54.00 $39.8K 2.0K 3.1K LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $65.00 $82.1K 1.6K 2.1K NCLH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $25.00 $815.0K 3.2K 2.0K CCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $22.50 $1.1 million 4.8K 2.0K LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/24/20 $57.00 $40.8K 3.8K 1.8K MAR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $105.00 $84.0K 2.5K 1.5K

Explanation

These itemized elaboration has been created using the accompanying table.

• For VUZI (NASDAQ:VUZI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 278 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $38.9K on this trade with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 9225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9360 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MGNI (NASDAQ:MGNI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $52.0K on this trade with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 9439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4482 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 207 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $130.4K on this trade with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 68 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3873 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 24, 2020. A trader bought 239 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $100.4K on this trade with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 4798 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3771 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 24, 2020. A trader bought 319 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $39.8K on this trade with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 2043 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI (NASDAQ:LI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 179 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 316 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $82.1K on this trade with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 1613 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2186 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 396 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 1000 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $815.0K on this trade with a price of $815.0 per contract. There were 3238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2013 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 207 day(s) on July 16, 2021. A trader bought 2000 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $1.1 million on this trade with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 4835 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2009 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 24, 2020. A trader bought 443 contract(s) at a $57.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 112 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $40.8K on this trade with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 3840 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MAR (NASDAQ:MAR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $84.0K on this trade with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 2502 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1586 contract(s) were bought and sold.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.