Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2020 12:40pm   Comments
Share:

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
VUZI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $7.50 $38.9K 9.2K 9.3K
MGNI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $25.00 $52.0K 9.4K 4.4K
CHWY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $105.00 $130.4K 68 3.8K
NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/24/20 $140.00 $100.4K 4.7K 3.7K
DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/24/20 $54.00 $39.8K 2.0K 3.1K
LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $65.00 $82.1K 1.6K 2.1K
NCLH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $25.00 $815.0K 3.2K 2.0K
CCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $22.50 $1.1 million 4.8K 2.0K
LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/24/20 $57.00 $40.8K 3.8K 1.8K
MAR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $105.00 $84.0K 2.5K 1.5K

Explanation

These itemized elaboration has been created using the accompanying table.

• For VUZI (NASDAQ:VUZI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 278 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $38.9K on this trade with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 9225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9360 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MGNI (NASDAQ:MGNI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $52.0K on this trade with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 9439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4482 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 207 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $130.4K on this trade with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 68 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3873 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 24, 2020. A trader bought 239 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $100.4K on this trade with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 4798 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3771 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 24, 2020. A trader bought 319 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $39.8K on this trade with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 2043 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI (NASDAQ:LI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 179 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 316 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $82.1K on this trade with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 1613 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2186 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 396 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 1000 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $815.0K on this trade with a price of $815.0 per contract. There were 3238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2013 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 207 day(s) on July 16, 2021. A trader bought 2000 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $1.1 million on this trade with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 4835 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2009 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 24, 2020. A trader bought 443 contract(s) at a $57.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 112 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $40.8K on this trade with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 3840 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MAR (NASDAQ:MAR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $84.0K on this trade with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 2502 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1586 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

 

Related Articles (CCL + CHWY)

Airline, Cruise Stocks Sink As New COVID Strain Emerges In UK
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Carnival
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Will Carnival Stock Reach $30 By 2022?
SPAC Recap: 5 Merger Announcements, Merger Votes, New ETF Highlight Busy Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AUOAOptions

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com