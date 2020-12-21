10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/24/20 $126.00 $90.3K 12.3K 33.7K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/24/20 $220.00 $57.8K 9.9K 17.0K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/24/20 $95.00 $41.5K 8.4K 15.9K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $50.00 $46.7K 53.0K 15.8K NNDM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $7.50 $35.9K 23.9K 10.8K ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/24/20 $450.00 $37.4K 1.2K 6.0K MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $10.00 $52.4K 13.4K 6.0K CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $185.00 $695.0K 4.1K 2.1K SPI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $12.50 $57.6K 0 1.5K FSLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/24/20 $103.00 $60.0K 391 1.2K

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 24, 2020. A trader bought 700 contract(s) at a $126.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $90.3K on this trade with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 12314 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33770 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 24, 2020. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $57.8K on this trade with a price of $289.0 per contract. There were 9947 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17010 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 24, 2020. A trader bought 533 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $41.5K on this trade with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 8467 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15978 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 1195 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 61 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $46.7K on this trade with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 53020 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15849 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NNDM (NASDAQ:NNDM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 214 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $35.9K on this trade with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 23908 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10812 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 24, 2020. A trader bought 220 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $37.4K on this trade with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 1266 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6038 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $52.4K on this trade with a price of $262.0 per contract. There were 13467 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6029 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $695.0K on this trade with a price of $2780.0 per contract. There were 4121 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2189 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPI (NASDAQ:SPI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 242 day(s) on August 20, 2021. A trader bought 461 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $57.6K on this trade with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1572 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLY (NYSE:FSLY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 24, 2020. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $103.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $60.0K on this trade with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.