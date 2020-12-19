Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Says It's Time For Bearish Options Trade On Tesla

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 19, 2020 2:25pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw suggested a bearish options trade in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). He wants to make a bearish bet in Tesla because the short interest has dropped considerably, the stock is trading at its all-time highs, and he says we have already seen the boosts that came in from the split and from the entrance in the S&P 500. He doesn't know who is going to be a marginal buyer, once all the indexes purchase the stock, and he thinks the valuation is very high.

When the stock was trading at $670, Khouw decided to sell the January $700/$720 call spread for a total credit of $7.50. The trade breaks even at $707.50 and it can maximally lose $12.50. The stock closed the session at $695.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Comcast, DoorDash, Exxon, Moderna, Tesla And More
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Why Tesla's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
3 Of 2020's Best ETFs: A Clean Active Bunch That Can Rally Again In 2021
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com