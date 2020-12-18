9 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZTO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $28.00 $34.5K 4.0K 3.9K PLUG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $35.00 $50.7K 33.1K 3.4K FDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/24/20 $285.00 $83.7K 423 3.2K FCEL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/21 $8.00 $48.2K 8.0K 3.1K AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $20.00 $30.4K 11.6K 1.6K GE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $10.00 $28.2K 220.0K 1.5K UBER PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $45.00 $350.4K 2.4K 838 BA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $130.00 $3.9 million 360 400 SPCE PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $17.00 $33.2K 1.6K 210

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding ZTO (NYSE:ZTO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $34.5K on this trade with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 4013 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3924 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 216 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $50.7K on this trade with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 33198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FDX (NYSE:FDX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 6 day(s) on December 24, 2020. A trader bought 263 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $83.7K on this trade with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 423 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FCEL (NASDAQ:FCEL), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 219 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $48.2K on this trade with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 8048 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 285 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $30.4K on this trade with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 11657 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1612 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GE (NYSE:GE), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $28.2K on this trade with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 220001 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1586 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 182 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 800 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $350.4K on this trade with a price of $438.0 per contract. There were 2469 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 838 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 399 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 400 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $3.9 million on this trade with a price of $9815.0 per contract. There were 360 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SPCE (NYSE:SPCE), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 119 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $33.2K on this trade with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 1675 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

